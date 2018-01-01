LIVE STREAMING

PAPER AIRPLANE DRONE

SEE WHAT YOUR PLANE SEES

Get the thrill and exhilaration of flying up to 300 feet in the air! POWEUP X FPV’s live streaming camera puts you in the cockpit.

RELIABLE & INDESTRUCTIBLE

Our planes are built like tanks.
We’re so confident in their durability, we include a full one-year warranty.

30 DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

If you don’t absolutely love your POWERUP X FPV, send it back for a full refund.

GAMEPAD CONTROL

Use manual touch control on your phone to actively guide your airplane in real-time through the air.﻿﻿

HEAD MOUNTED DISPLAY

Wear your smartphone with Google Cardboard viewer (sold separately) to see what your plane sees. Even cooler— you can control your airplane with intuitive movements of your head.

BUY NOW

AUTOPILOT ASSISTED

Engage AutoPilot Assist to help launch, fly in windy conditions and return home safely. It’s nearly uncrashable!

ROTATING CAMERA

The camera can swivel around so you can take selfies during takeoff and record this defining moment in your life.

BUY NOW

POWERUP X FPV

One POWERUP X FPV
-
-
-
-

$79.95

SAVE 43%
MSRP: $139.99

BUY NOW

POWERUP X FPV PLUS

One POWERUP X FPV
FPV Premium Templates
Office Desk Stand
Free US & EU Shipping
-

$89.95

SAVE 46%
MSRP: $166.96

BUY NOW

POWERUP X FPV PRO

One POWERUP X FPV
FPV Premium Templates
Office Desk Stand
Free US & EU Shipping
Google Cardboard viewer

$109.95

SAVE 36%
MSRP: $186.96

BUY NOW

FREE USA & EU SHIPPING FOR PLUS AND PRO

Only for a limited time, so get yours today!

5 MINUTES ‘TILL YOU’RE
CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF

FOLD YOUR PAPER AIRPLANE

Fly any plane you can fold.
Seriously.
The possibilities are endless.

ATTACH THE X FPV

Slide the POWERUP X FPV onto the front and lock it from the rear.
All parts are replaceable.

CONNECT TO YOUR PHONE

Download the app and put your phone into the Google Cardboard Viewer (optional + sold separately).

©2018 All rights reserved Tailor Toys L.L.C.
Have a question? Email support@poweruptoys.com
Want to learn more? Visit www.poweruptoys.com
Web Design by To The Tenth