If you don’t absolutely love your POWERUP X FPV, send it back for a full refund.
Use manual touch control on your phone to actively guide your airplane in real-time through the air.
Wear your smartphone with Google Cardboard viewer (sold separately) to see what your plane sees. Even cooler— you can control your airplane with intuitive movements of your head.
Engage AutoPilot Assist to help launch, fly in windy conditions and return home safely. It’s nearly uncrashable!
The camera can swivel around so you can take selfies during takeoff and record this defining moment in your life.
One POWERUP X FPV
FPV Premium Templates
Office Desk Stand
Free US & EU Shipping
-
SAVE 46%
MSRP: $166.96
One POWERUP X FPV
FPV Premium Templates
Office Desk Stand
Free US & EU Shipping
Google Cardboard viewer
SAVE 36%
MSRP: $186.96
Only for a limited time, so get yours today!
Fly any plane you can fold.
Seriously.
The possibilities are endless.
Slide the POWERUP X FPV onto the front and lock it from the rear.
All parts are replaceable.
Download the app and put your phone into the Google Cardboard Viewer (optional + sold separately).
©2018 All rights reserved Tailor Toys L.L.C.
Have a question? Email support@poweruptoys.com
Want to learn more? Visit www.poweruptoys.com
Web Design by To The Tenth