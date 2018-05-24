From June 1st to July 1st, we invite our flying aces to join the competition for the longest flight duration. We’re giving away four separate prizes for each airplane category: 2.0, 3.0, DART, and FPV. You can even get creative and try out new designs for you airplane model. Do you have what it takes to rise above the competition and achieve the longest flight? There’s only one way to find out! Aim High… Fly-Fight-Win!
The POWERUP Design Challenge was the first competition we ever ran, and boy, was it a good one! Asking our pilots to imagine, create and decorate a POWERUP model paper plane and share your designs was immense.